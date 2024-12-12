BJP govt moving towards making Chhattisgarh Naxal-free: CM Sai on 1 year in office

Raipur, Dec 12 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday asserted his government is rapidly moving towards eradicating Naxalism from the state, where as many as 213 Maoists were killed in the last one year, a period which coincided with his one year in office.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference here at New Circuit House on completion of one year of his government, Sai said his administration has set a target of taking the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) size to Rs 10 lakh crore by 2028.

The GSDP of Chhattisgarh was pegged at Rs 5.09 lakh crore in 2023-24.

He slammed the previous Congress government and accused it of ditching the people of the state and not fulfilling promises made to them.

Advertisment

The erstwhile Congress government (2018-23) had created a crisis of trust not only for the state but also for democracy by not fulfilling the promises made in its 'Jan Ghoshna Patra' (manifesto), averred the BJP leader.

"The biggest challenge for our government (on assuming office) was to establish this trust among the people," said the CM, who was sworn-in on December 13 last year.

"Now, after one year, I am happy to tell that we have restored the trust by fulfilling all big promises made in the 'Modi ki Guarantee' (BJP's poll manifesto)," he said.

Advertisment

On coming to power, the BJP had promised to provide good governance and go after corrupt people, Sai pointed out.

"As soon as our government was formed, we took prompt action against corruption. Those found involved in corruption cases are being sent to jail," he insisted.

Highlighting his government's achievements on the anti-Naxal front, Sai maintained his administration is rapidly moving towards eliminating the menace from the state.

Advertisment

His comments came on a day when seven Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Narayanpur district, while 11 Maoists surrendered before authorities in Sukma district.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has resolved to eliminate Naxalism from the country by March, 2026.

In the last one year, 213 Naxalites were neutralised and around 1,750 others either surrendered or arrested in the state, he said.

Advertisment

Under 'Niyad Nellanar' (your good village) scheme, development works are being carried out in interior villages, Sai emphasised.

The BJP government is tapping potential in the tourism sector, the CM noted.

"A tourism corridor is being constructed in Bastar. It is a great achievement that Dhudmaras village in the Kanger Valley National Park of Bastar has now found a place on the world tourism map. The United Nations World Tourism Organization has included this village in a list of 20 villages across the world for development potential in terms of tourism.

Advertisment

"The formation of new Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve (located in north Chhattisgarh) has strengthened possibilities of tourism development. Madheshwar mountain in Surguja has been recognized as the world's largest natural Shivling," he pointed out.

The BJP government is determined to accelerate economic activities and expand the size of state GDP, the CM asserted.

"We will work day and night to contribute towards making Chhattisgarh a developed state and fulfil the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to make India a developed nation (Viksit Bharat). We will celebrate the silver jubilee of the establishment of the state on November 1, 2025. We have set a target of taking the GSDP to Rs 10 lakh crore by 2028," he said. PTI TKP RSY