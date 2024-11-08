BJP govt must probe Pramod Mahajan murder 'conspiracy', says slain leader's brother

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 8 (PTI) Pramod Mahajan's brother Prakash Mahajan on Friday said the government must find out the truth behind the late BJP stalwart's murder.

MNS leader Prakash Mahajan's statement came after former MP Poonam Mahajan, while speaking to a news channel, said the gunning down of her father was a conspiracy.

Pramod Mahajan, one of the BJP's key strategists at the time, was shot at by his younger brother Pravin Mahajan in the former's Mumbai home on April 22, 2006. He died in a hospital on May 3 that year. In 2010, Pravin Mahajan died of a heart attack while out on parole.

"I don't know the circumstances in which Poonam Mahajan has made this claim. This is not the time to raise this question, but it might give mileage to a TV programme. Poonam Mahajan knows better as I stayed here and was unaware of the happenings (at the time). If it is a conspiracy, then it is a big loss to the family," the MNS leader to PTI.

"If anything has happened, it must come out. Pramod Mahajan was a big leader of the party in power today. The party (BJP) should find out the truth. If I come to know who is behind this conspiracy, I will not spare him," Prakash Mahajan added. PTI AW BNM