BJP govt needs to be credited for initiating justice process for Zubeen: Himanta

Guwahati, Oct 10 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the state's BJP government needs to be credited for initiating the justice process for singer Zubeen Garg, and the investigations into the singer's death in Singapore last month are progressing fast.

The police have arrested five people so far for their suspected involvement in the case, the chief minister said, expressing hope that the people will appreciate his government’s efforts.

''People are demanding justice for Zubeen Garg and we are doing all so that we can ensure it,'' Sarma said on the sidelines of a programme in Dhemaji.

''We have arrested all those suspected of being allegedly involved in the case, and so, if anyone deserves credit for the efforts to ensure justice for Zubeen, then it is the BJP government,'' he said.

Sarma alleged that during the Congress rule, the party had failed to give justice to anybody, while the BJP government has taken immediate steps and the process is continuing.

''Who would have expected that the suspects would be arrested so soon?'' he asked.

Initially, the public had presumed that the suspects would take interim bail and not return from Singapore, he said.

''Many alleged that I was enacting a drama, but we have arrested every suspect. So who is trying to ensure justice - it is certainly the BJP government in the state,'' he said.

Sarma claimed that the Congress would not have done even 10 per cent of what the BJP did for Garg since his death.

''During Bhupen Hazarika's death, the Congress had taken three days to decide on the land where his last rites would be performed and not a single central minister was present during his cremation,'' he alleged.

The BJP went all out for Garg and did everything within ''our capacity and there is no such example even in the rest of the country'', the CM said.

''I am sure the people will appreciate the government's efforts and we will also continue to fulfill our responsibility,'' he asserted.

Sarma on Wednesday said that the charge sheet by the SIT in the investigations into the death of Garg will be submitted within the stipulated period of three months.

He said that the inquiry was proceeding on expected lines with one arrest after the other.

Five people - Zubeen's cousin Sandipan Garg, his manager Siddhartha Sharma, musician Shekharjyoti Goswami, singer Amritprava Mahanta and North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta - have been arrested and are currently in police custody.

More than 60 FIRs were filed across the state against Mahanta, Sharma and several others, following which the chief minister had directed the DGP to transfer all the FIRs to the CID and to register a consolidated case for a thorough investigation.

The CID constituted an SIT to probe into the singer's death while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. He had gone there to perform in the North East India Festival. PTI DG NN