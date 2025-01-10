BJP govt not inaugurating work done by previous Cong govt in Rajasthan, alleges Gehlot

Jaipur, Jan 10 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday alleged that the current BJP government in the state is holding back the work done by his government and is not inaugurating them.

"The BJP government is holding back the work of our government to take credit," Gehlot said in a statement on 'X'.

He claimed the Congress government had opened institutions with professional courses to provide new opportunities for the new generation, but their progress has been held back after the new government came.

He said the new building of the Haridev Joshi University is ready in Dahmi Kalan, Jaipur, but it is not being shifted there from Khasa Kothi. "Our government had approved the recruitment of academic and non-academic staff in the university, but the recruitment has not been done yet," he said.

The same situation is more or less with Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University, which is also being run from the education complex instead of its new building, he alleged.

"Why are these universities not being shifted to buildings built as per educational requirements?" Gehlot said.

The former chief minister said that similarly, the building of the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences on JLN Marg in Jaipur is also ready but it is also not being inaugurated. This is an institute built on the lines of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and the MIT School of Governance in Pune.

He said that a new dimension of fintech has been created by combining finance and technology. "Our youth can study and move forward and work in this field, so we set up the Rajiv Gandhi Fintech Digital Institute in Jodhpur. The work of this institute should also be completed as soon as possible," he said.

He said, "I think someone has advised the new government that if these are inaugurated early, the credit will go to the previous government, so their inauguration should be delayed so that the public feels that these constructions were done during the tenure of this government." Gehlot said he is concerned about the interests of the youth of the state and does not want any credit for these work. PTI AG MNK MNK