BJP govt on its way out, criminals and drug smugglers should exit Haryana before Oct 8: Hooda

Sirsa (Haryana), Sep 22 (PTI) Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Sunday claimed the BJP government in Haryana is on its way out and criminals and drug smugglers should leave the state before the Assembly poll results are declared or they have to face the heat.

Campaigning for Congress candidates in the four assembly seats of Sirsa district, he expressed concern over the drug menace and said, "Today, more deaths are taking place in Haryana due to drugs than in Punjab." The Congress government will end this scourge, the former Haryana chief minister said and also hit out at the BJP government over alleged deteriorating law-and-order situation.

Claiming the BJP was on its way out, Hooda said criminals and drug smugglers should leave the state before October 8, the day of election results.

The senior Congress leader claimed that the "hidden" alliance of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) with the BJP has now become public.

"Fearing defeat, the BJP has fielded parties like the INLD, HLP and JJP in the elections to cut into Congress' votes. However, the public has understood that every vote given to vote cutters will benefit the BJP.

"Therefore, this trick will not succeed this time. All communities have united to form a Congress government this time," he said.

He promised the people that once the Congress forms government in Haryana, two lakh permanent recruitments will be done in a fair manner on the basis of merit and exams.

Hooda also promised Rs 6,000 to the elderly as old age pension, implementation of the old pension scheme for government employees, 300 units of free electricity, an LPG cylinder for Rs 500, Rs 2000 per month to women and free treatment scheme up to Rs 25 lakh.

"Farmers will be given a legal guarantee of MSP and the limit of creamy layer in OBC will be increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh so that the people of backward classes can get the full benefit of reservation," he added.

Polling for the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the results will be declared on October 8. PTI SUN NSD NSD