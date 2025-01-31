BJP govt strengthens several infrastructures works in Delhi under leadership of Modi: Dhami

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday claimed that several infrastructure projects including roads, expressways, and transit corridors have been strengthened here at a cost of Rs 68,000 crore under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing an election rally in Moti Nagar vidhan sabha, Dhami said that party candidate Harish Khurana and his family have been serving Delhi for decades, with his father being one of the founders of BJP.

"Today our country is progressing rapidly under the leadership of PM Modi. Be it roads, health, train facilities, infrastructure or science and technology, our country is progressing in every area," Dhami said.

"Several big developed countries of the world are also amazed that how India is progressing so rapidly under the leadership of Narendra Modi," Dhami said.

He added that under Modi’s leadership, the BJP government has worked on key infrastructure projects in the national capital, including roads, expressways, transit corridors, and railway and airport-related developments, worth ₹68,000 crore.

Referring to local development, he said a flyover has been constructed in Zakhira, improving traffic management in the area.

Dhami also highlighted that the process of regularising 1,731 colonies under the PM-UDAY scheme has begun.

"Yamuna River originates from Uttarakhand and its water gives life to people. When I come to Delhi, I feel really sad after seeing the condition of Yamuna River," Dhami added.

Delhi goes to polls on February 5 with the results to be announced on February 8.