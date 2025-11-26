BJP govt tearing Constitution to shreds by weakening institutions, misusing agencies: Sachin Pilot

Raipur, Nov 26 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of tearing the Constitution to shreds, and slammed it for "intimidating and suppressing" people through central investigative agencies in the name of ending corruption.

Pilot, the Congress' in-charge for Chhattisgarh, also said his was the only party that confronted extremism and terrorism in the country, and its leaders sacrificed their lives for the nation.

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters at the Raipur airport after his arrival on a two-day visit to the state.

He urged citizens to take a pledge on the Constitution Day (November 26) to safeguard institutions and uphold the original spirit of the Constitution, including freedom of speech for the media and Opposition.

"People are being intimidated and suppressed using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department in the name of ending corruption. Everyone is watching this. No action is taken against those indulging in corruption in your own party (BJP and allies).

"But the moment any Opposition leader raises voice, raids are conducted and they are sent to jail. They are tearing the Constitution to shreds. On Constitution Day, they (BJP) should introspect," Pilot said.

On being asked about the recent surrender of Naxalites in Bastar, the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said the Congress has a long history of fighting terrorism and extremism.

"Since independence, the only party that has boldly confronted extremism and terrorism in this country is the Congress. Our leaders have sacrificed their lives and shed their blood for this nation. Those who merely give speeches today are ruling the country, while those who sacrificed entire generations, including in Maoist attacks in Chhattisgarh, are being lectured on nationalism," he said.

Pilot reiterated that the Congress remains committed to safeguarding the country's integrity and sovereignty, and said anyone supporting terrorism should face strict action.

When asked about the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Pilot asked why the exercise is being done in haste.

The Congress welcomes the removal of illegal voters but will oppose any attempt to delete genuine voters on socioeconomic grounds, he said.

"If a citizen is poor, Dalit, backward, or vulnerable, and their name is deliberately removed, Congress will not tolerate this injustice," he said.

In different states, wherever the SIR process is underway, we will work with full force to expose if the Election Commission's intentions are not impartial and if it is working under pressure, he said.

He added that the Congress will hold a major rally in Delhi on December 14 to protest against alleged irregularities in the voter lists and the conduct of the Election Commission. PTI TKP NP