BJP govt to install 3,000 water ATMs in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The BJP government will install 3,000 water ATMs across the national capital, with the Delhi Jal Board sending a proposal to the Cabinet for its approval, officials on Friday said.

These water ATMs will come up in major commercial areas and markets followed by areas without piped water infrastructure, they said.

According to the plan, the Delhi Jal Board will provide Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards to people to use the ATMs for accessing free water monthly (20,000 litre), while they will be charged for water beyond the allotted quantity.

The proposal for setting up 3,000 water ATMs has been sent to the Cabinet for approval of funds worth Rs 210 crore, an official said.

"We have sent the proposal to the Cabinet to install 3,000 water ATMs across the city. A final decision is yet to be taken," the official said.

Earlier this month, Water Minister Parvesh Verma announced that the Delhi government would be setting up 5,000 water ATMs across the city.

The pilot project of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) was launched at Mayapuri Phase 2 in Khajan Basti, a JJ cluster, in 2023.

In the first phase, 500 ATMs were supposed to be set up, but the project could not be expanded beyond Khajan Basti.

Giving more details about the plan, another official said that a water ATM operates through a user-friendly system where consumers are provided with smart cards.

Each card enables users to take water from the designated RO plants for free under the existing water subsidy scheme, the official said.

This initiative aims to provide clean drinking water and reduce reliance on water tankers, he added.

The rate for purified water was set at Rs 1.60 per 20 liters during the previous regime, with the residents of JJ cluster receiving this water for free.

