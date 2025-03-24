BJP govt to present maiden Budget in Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, focus on infra development

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The BJP-led Delhi government will present its maiden Budget in the Assembly on Tuesday after over 26 years, providing for funds to implement its promises such as Yamuna cleaning, infra development and strengthening basic facilities.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, on Monday performed a "kheer" ceremony symbolising the "sweetness" of "Viksit Delhi" ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session.

Last year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government presented the Budget 2024-25 worth Rs 76,000 crore which was raised to Rs 77,000. The Budget 2025-26 to be tabled in the Assembly is likely to cross Rs 80,000 crore mark, sources in the government said.

Chief Minister Gupta said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is presenting the Delhi Budget after 27 years. Just as Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, we are returning after 27 years." Last week, the chief minister said the 'Viksit Delhi" (Developed Delhi) budget will focus on the economic empowerment of women, better education and health services, improved infrastructure, pollution and waterlogging woes.

She said the Budget will be a "peoples' budget" trying to strengthen basic services and emphasise job creation.

The Delhi government has received over 10,000 suggestions from the people over the Budget provisions through email and a WhatsApp number issued earlier.

The consultation process was led by Gupta herself who interacted with people from different cross sections of the society getting their feedback for the Budget proposals. She said the BJP government in Delhi will ensure that the Budget fulfils Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a "Viksit Delhi".

A general discussion on the Budget will be held after its tabling in the Assembly on Tuesday. The members of the Assembly will deliberate and vote on the proposed Budget on March 27.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Atishi criticised the Rekha Gupta government for not presenting the Economic Survey a day before the tabling of its annual budget.

"Delhi's Budget cannot be formed by making 'kheer' but on the figures of the economy," she said, taking a jibe at the BJP’s "kheer" ceremony that marked the start of the Budget Session.

Gupta said earlier in the Assembly that the economic survey would be tabled soon as audits in various departments were still ongoing.