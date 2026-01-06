BJP govt transformed Nagpur, will make it country's best city in future: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Jan 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the BJP government transformed Nagpur into a modern city and plans to make it one of the best cities in the country in the times to come.

Addressing a public rally at Borgaon area here, he said the Opposition parties neither have any policy nor strength to work like the BJP.

"There is no need to speak about the kind of development that has taken place in Nagpur because it is before everyone to see. The development that has taken place in Nagpur under the leadership of Union minister Nitin Gadkari in the last 10 years is not limited to basic facilities but it is moving ahead in industries, logistics, IT and start-ups," Fadnavis, who hails from Nagpur, said.

Citing a report by an international agency, Fadnavis said Nagpur is in the first 5 cities of the country and will be the fastest developing ones in the next decade.

"We have made Nagpur a modern city and with the blessings of people, will make it one of the best cities in the country," he said.

Nagpur is being developed considering the requirements of the next 25 years, he said.

He listed out various development works in Nagpur, including roads, water supply, metro rail, infrastructure, sports complex, government health services, educational institutions, tourism, Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi expressway and logistics.

The CM said he along with Gadkari created one lakh jobs in Multi Modal international Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN) and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

"The government has brought investment of Rs 2 lakh crore, which will create another one lakh jobs," he said.

The BJP is asking for votes on account of development works done by it, he said, adding that the Opposition parties neither have any vision nor strength to work. PTI CLS NP