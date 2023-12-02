BJP govt trying to impose 'Nagpuriya' kanoon: Bihar Cong president

Patna, Dec 2 (PTI) Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Saturday charged the ruling BJP at the Centre with trying to impose "Nagpuriya kanoon" on the nation, in "violation" of the Constitution that favours social harmony and equality.

Advertisment

Singh's indirect reference to the headquarters of RSS, the BJP's ideological fountainhead, came at a function here organised to welcome into the Congress B K Ravi, a former IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre who retired from DG rank.

The headquarters of RSS is located in Nagpur.

"It was not just Hindus, but people from all faiths - Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains and Buddhists - who fought for the country’s freedom. A reason why our Constitution, too, reflects our composite culture (ganga jamuni tehzeeb)", said the former union minister.

Advertisment

"But under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP, we have in place a regime which wants to destroy our social fabric and impose Nagpuriya kanoon on the nation. This can never be acceptable to the Congress".

Referring to the inauguration of Ram temple at Ayodhya by Modi, scheduled next month, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "We have no problem with temples. But we equally respect places of worship in other religions. If a temple is projected in a gesture of insult to another religious sect, we will oppose it. This is the ideology of Rahul Gandhi, based on Mahatma Gandhi's ideals".

The Congress leader, whose party is a junior partner in the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, also indicated that the seat-sharing formula, for the state’s ruling 'Mahagathbandhan', will be "finalised by the end of this month".

Advertisment

"But, our focus will not remain confined to ensuring victory of the Congress in seats we get to contest. We must help our allies, JD(U), RJD and three Left parties, in doing well in their respective seats", he said.

The aim should be to bundle out the BJP for zero in Bihar, which has 40 Lok Sabha seats, he said.

"Such an electoral performance would be crucial, if we were to realise Rahul Gandhi's dream of ousting the BJP from power", said the state Congress chief. PTI NAC BDC