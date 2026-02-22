BJP govt trying to use Rajasthan Assembly as publicity platform: Cong chief whip

Jaipur, Feb 22 (PTI) Congress chief whip in the Rajasthan Assembly Rafiq Khan on Sunday accused the BJP government of attempting to use the House as a “publicity platform” by bringing a proposal on its two-year achievements.

The move triggered uproar and repeated adjournments of the state assembly on Saturday.

The controversy erupted after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel tabled a report titled 'Sarkar@2 Varsh Pragati evam Utkarsh 2024-25-2026’, leading to objections from the opposition and the adjournment of the House three times.

Congress chief whip and Adarsh Nagar MLA termed the move "unfortunate" and against parliamentary traditions.

"The manner in which the government brought a proposal on its two-year achievements in the Assembly is unfortunate and against parliamentary traditions," he said.

"In the history of the Rajasthan Assembly, the constitutional House has never been used for such a subject. The adamant attitude shown by the government in the House was highly regrettable," Khan said.

The Congress whip said that according to rules, discussions are held on reports of boards, corporations and public undertakings.

In the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), the parliamentary affairs minister had sought consent for a discussion comparing the present government's two years with the previous Congress dispensation's five-year tenure.

"However, the proposal brought to the House was entirely different," he claimed.

Khan said that if the intention was to hold a comparative debate on the present government's two years and the previous Congress government's five-year tenure, the proposal should have been framed accordingly to the discussion held in the BAC meeting.

"The government already gets adequate opportunities to present its achievements during the Governor's address, the Budget speech and discussions on demands for grants. Therefore, such a move is under question, and it is the misuse of the House," he alleged.

Khan said that the Assembly is meant to deliberate on public issues, not to serve as a platform for self-praise. "We will oppose any attempt to undermine parliamentary decorum," he said.

He added that the proposal highlighting the government's two-year performance was not in conformity with established rules and procedures. PTI AG OZ OZ