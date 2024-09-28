BJP govt unable to hold single phase poll in Kashmir but harps on “one nation, one election':TN CM

Chennai, Sep 28 (PTI) DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for attempting to thrust its “one nation, one election” proposal upon the country, when it was unable to conduct a single-phase election in Kashmir.

Referring to the third and last phase of voting on Tuesday in Kashmir, which is in the midst of its first assembly election in a decade, he said the Centre had to resort to a three-phase poll to elect 90 members.

“Those who cannot even conduct the election in one phase are talking about one nation, one election. Its like one who can’t climb the roof to catch chicken but shows the path to others. Are you not ashamed to talk about one nation, one election?” Stalin asked while addressing a meeting organised by the DMK in Kancheepuram near here to celebrate the party’s 75th anniversary.

He said the BJP-led government does not enjoy absolute majority in the Parliament but is surviving with only 240 MPs. “So be cautious. We will enter even if there’s a small gap,” the DMK president said and claimed that “victorious” alliance led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu served as inspiration to forge the India alliance at national level to unseat the BJP.

“We treat our allies as part and parcel of our Dravidian movement, as friends, since we all have remained ideologically united to keep away the fascist and communal forces,” the Chief Minister said recalling the combine’s spectacular victories in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

He accused the BJP of spreading a misinformation campaign against the DMK and its allies in a bid to break the combine. “But their dreams will never come true,” he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP poll ties, he said some electoral arrangements were formed with an eye on the elections, and such alliances disintegrated after polls were held.

“But our alliance is not like that. Our political adversaries are jealous of our unity. They are spreading lies and indulging in all sorts of things to get transient happiness. This will not work,” Stalin said. PTI JSP ROH