BJP govt using tear gas against farmers instead of accepting just demand for MSP: Rahul Gandhi

NewsDrum Desk
Ambikapur; Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged the BJP-led Central government was using tear gas against farmers and lodging them in jails instead of accepting their just demand on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Addressing a gathering as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Ambikapur, Gandhi also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using GST and demonetization as weapons to ruin small businessmen in the country.

"The BJP government at the Centre announced Bharat Ratna for M S Swaminathan, but it is not ready to implement his suggestions (on agriculture and farmers)," he said.

