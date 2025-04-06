BJP govt wants to acquire land through Waqf Act, grab Padmanabh temple gold: Maharashtra Cong chief

Nashik, Apr 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal on Sunday suggested that the acquisition of land is the motive of the BJP government behind the Waqf Amendment Act.

He claimed the government has set its eyes on "grabbing" huge amount of gold in the famous Padmanabh temple (in Kerala).

Sapkal visited the Kalaram temple in Nashik holding the Constitution book and offered prayers on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Speaking to reporters, he said Lord Ram is an integral part of the Indian culture.

He said Babasaheb Ambedkar had protested to gain entry into the historical Kalaram temple in Nashik, but the then system resisted his attempts.

"I entered the Kalaram temple holding the sacred Constitution written by Babasaheb to have darshan of Lord Ram," he said.

Kunal Gaikwad, grandson of Dadasaheb Gaikwad who had accompanied Ambedkar during the Kalaram Temple satyagraha, was also present.

"Lord Ram belongs to everyone, he is an integral part of the Indian culture," Sapkal said, adding that he wished "the thought of equality, brotherhood, and Constitutionalism spread in India and Maharashtra".

The Congress leader referred to the satyagraha protest by Ambedkar for Kalaram temple entry during 1930-35.

Addressing a meeting of Congress workers, Sapkal said, "When the British decided to make Delhi their capital, there was a demand that places of worship be kept safe while acquiring land.

"For this purpose, the Waqf Board was formed in 1913 through the Rehabilitation Act. It was formed to keep places of worship of all religions safe, and special rights were given to temples, mosques, and gurdwaras." He alleged the BJP government is trying to acquire land after passing the Waqf Amendment Bill. "They want to grab the huge amount of gold in the Padmanabh temple".

Notably, the Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram is considered the sacred abodes of Lord Vishnu in the Sri Vaishnava tradition.

Targeting the BJP governments, Sapkal said people are reeling under inflation and unemployment, while Marathi schools are being closed in Maharashtra.

"The Central government has given us a toy and we are sitting idle and watching, which is the Waqf Board," he added.

He claimed that the Maharashtra government provided police protection to the homes of Marathi actor Rahul Solapurkar who had "insulted" Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj.

"Prashant Koratkar also insulted Shivaji Maharaj. The action taken against him is just a drama. Everyone knows who is supporting these tendencies," the Congress leader said.

He alleged (RSS sarsanghchalak) late MS Golwalkar's book "Bunch of Thought" contains very low-level writings about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

"If BJP is proud of Chhatrapati, strict action should be taken against Koratkar and Solapurkar and ban 'Bunch of Thought'', Sapkal demanded. PTI MR NSK