BJP govt will bring modernisation plan for Delhi's mandis: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said her government will bring a modernisation plan for the wholesale markets in the national capital.

A compactor and a green-waste processing plant will also be installed within the mandi premises, eliminating the need to transport waste elsewhere, according to an official statement.

Gupta visited the Azadpur Mandi, Asia's largest wholesale market, here on Friday morning and blamed the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for its "poor condition".

She interacted with traders, workers and visitors at the mandi and took note of their concerns, the statement said.

"Thousands of people work in the Azadpur Mandi, but it severely lacks basic infrastructure like roads, sanitation and security. The heavy movement of trucks, rotting vegetables, broken roads and dilapidated toilets have turned this mandi into a garbage heap," the chief minister said.

Attacking the previous AAP dispensation, she accused its ministers of turning mandis into "centres of corruption".

"Neither the traders nor the workers were heard, and no effort was made to understand or address the core issues. Those who once promised to turn Delhi into London or Paris should stand here and face the stench. These markets need a complete renovation and we are committed to it," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

She instructed officials to take immediate corrective steps to restore the dignity of both the traders and the public and ensure their safety.

"We will draw up a modernisation plan to develop mandis with better infrastructure, advanced facilities, a secure environment and a corruption-free system. We will begin from the Azadpur Mandi," the chief minister said.

She directed officials to install CCTV cameras across the mandi, starting from all the entry points, to ensure robust security, monitor vehicle movement and prevent discrepancies in registrations and gate entries. She also instructed for the deployment of extra sanitation staff within a week to improve cleanliness.

For infrastructure improvements, the chief minister ordered for immediate renovation of the roads, sheds and toilets within the mandi. A dedicated committee will be assigned to oversee the renovation work and ensure that all facilities are made fully functional.

To ensure basic amenities, the government will install drinking-water stations across the mandi.

A health facility will be set up within the existing Kisan Bhawan building to provide first-aid and emergency medical services. Additionally, an Atal Canteen will be launched to offer affordable meals to workers, serving a full meal for just Rs 5.

The chief minister said the mandi's management will be restructured, including the appointment of a new team and putting in place strict anti-corruption measures.

She ordered a full audit of the mandi's budgets for the last 10 years to examine expenditures and ensure transparency.

"This mandi is the lifeline of Delhi -- it caters to the needs of the entire city and nearby states. It is our responsibility to ensure that these markets are clean, well-managed and free from corruption," she said.

The chief minister assured the traders and workers that her government will continue working to resolve their issues, and that all announced initiatives will be implemented through regular, time-bound action.

Gupta was accompanied by minister Kapil Mishra during the visit.