BJP govt will establish rule of law in Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Jaipur, Jan 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday targeted the previous Congress government over various issues, including law and order and recruitment exam paper leaks.

Replying to a debate on the motion of thanks to the governor's speech in the state assembly, he said the BJP government will fulfil all its poll promises and establish the rule of law in the state.

Sharma also announced an increase in social security pension for widows and elderly, extra bonus to farmers on wheat, and housing and other facilities for migrants from Pakistan.

The chief minister said that in the previous government decisions were taken based on "appeasement".

"The state will be run by the Constitution and law, not by appeasement. The present government will leave no stone unturned to establish the rule of law in the peace-loving state.

"Making Rajasthan a crime-free state is the top priority of the state government," Sharma said, referring to the communal incidents that took place in Karauli, Jhalawar, Udaipur and Jodhpur in the previous Congress regime.

He also hit out at the previous regime over atrocities against women.

"The Congress government dismissed its minister who raised the issue of atrocities against women," said Sharma, referring to former Congress MLA and minister Rajendra Singh Gudha.

The chief minister said during the previous government, Rajasthan remained number one in the cases of atrocities against women.

Talking about paper leaks that happened during the Congress dispensation, Sharma said that Rajasthan Public Service Commission had its credibility when he was a student, but today questions are being raised on the institution.

"The previous government failed to book the people behind the paper leaks. RPSC members were arrested in paper leaks and the youth were forced to commit suicide. Now, cheating the youth will never be tolerated," he said.

He informed the House that the incidents of paper leaks are being investigated by an SIT of the Rajasthan Police and if necessary, the cases will be investigated by the CBI.

On the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Sharma said, "Ram Lalla's pran pratishtha is also being seen from the prism of politics. Those who denied the existence of Lord Ram and Ram Setu were rejected by the public." "The Ram temple is a symbol of economic progress along with spiritual independence of the country," the chief minister said.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling people's dreams of building the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The motion of thanks to the governor’s speech was passed in the House by voice vote and the assembly was adjourned till February 8.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully targeted the state government over the recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).

A tripartite MoU was signed between the Centre, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in New Delhi on Sunday for preparing a Detailed Project Report of the ERCP.

"You (CM) signed the MoU on ERCP without reading it. This is the first time that no document has been placed in the House itself and we are discussing it.

"...ERCP is a very important issue, hence we discussed it. Otherwise, the discussion would not have taken place in the House without the document," Jully said.

He asked the chief minister to inform the House about the MoU and get its copy tabled in the House. The government should provide a copy of the MoU to 83 MLAs who come from the districts where ERCP is proposed, he said.

Jully also said that the government is running "on slips" forwarded from Delhi and the governor's address also seems to have come from Delhi.

"So far only one cabinet meeting has taken place and that too for the governor's address. What will you do for the public in 100 days?" he said.

Jully said that the chief minister is a gentleman but his colleagues do not want him to remain in the post for long.

"The IAS posting and transfer list comes and gets changed in the evening. Most of the officers have been given additional charges. Why is there confusion? When will this 100-day action plan be ready?" he asked.

Hitting out at the Centre, the leader of the opposition said that ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, India is at 111th place in the Global Hunger Index and ranks 79th in the Global Press Freedom Rank. He said that PM Modi has not held any press conference till date. PTI AG KVK KVK