BJP govt will take oath in Odisha on June 10: Himanta

Patkura/Kakatpur (Odisha), May 27 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday claimed that a BJP government will take oath in Odisha on June 10.

Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha.

"As per my prediction, we (BJP) have got almost a majority in the first three phases of assembly election in Odisha. Only very few seats are left to form a government and that will be filled up on June 1," he said while addressing election rallies at Patkura and Kakatpur.

Three phases of polling for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state is over. The fourth and final phase will be held on June 1 for six Lok Sabha constituencies and 42 Assembly segments.

"I would like to say one thing the BJP government will take oath on June 10. We have to send Pandian (BJD leader V K Pandian) back to Tamil Nadu on June 11," he said.

If the state gets a good government then Odisha can become the number one state in the country.

"Today, the youth of Odisha are migrating to other states due to unemployment. On the other hand, one lakh government posts are lying vacant in the state and the Odia youth are not being employed in local industries", Sarma said.

He claimed after the BJP government is formed in Odisha, the one lakh vacant posts will be filled up within a year.

The natural resources of Odisha are being transferred to outsiders, he alleged.

Slamming the BJD government's 5T (transformative initiative) model of governance, the senior BJP leader said, "One 'T' means teamwork. Is there any teamwork in Odisha? The elected MLAs, MPs and ministers don't have any power to exercise. Here only a team exists…that is in between Pandian and his wife and only one T, which stands for Tamil Nadu." Neither the state cabinet nor any officer has the power in Odisha. Only two persons (Pandian and his wife) have all the powers, Sarma alleged.

Alleging that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was being "held hostage" by Pandian, Sarma appealed to Patnaik to come out alone to get respect from people. PTI BBM BBM RG