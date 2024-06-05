BJP govt will work with both Cong MPs for 'better Manipur': CM N Biren Singh

Imphal, Jun 5 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said that the BJP-led government will work with the Congress, which won both the Lok Sabha seats in the state, for the growth and development of all sections of people.

The Congress candidates won in the two Lok Sabha seats in the state by huge margins by defeating the NDA nominees.

Taking to X, Singh said, "I congratulate INC Candidates Shri Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and Shri Alfred Kanngam S Arthur for their respective victories at 1-Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency and 2-Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency in the 18th Lok Sabha Elections." "The public has given its mandate, and what truly matters is that we all aspire for the welfare of all the Indigenous people of the state. Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, the BJP government will continue to work with the elected representatives towards the growth and development of all sections in the state," Singh said.

Singh also said that his government will remain firm in its commitment to work for the masses and build a better Manipur for future generations.

Notably, Congress candidate Angomcha Bimol Akoijam secured 3,74,017 votes in the Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency and defeated his nearest rival Thounaojam Basanatakumar of the BJP by a margin of more than one lakh votes.

Similarly, Congress candidate Alfred Kanngam Arthur secured 3,84,954 votes and won the Outer Manipur seat by defeating his nearest rival Kachui Timothy Zimik of Naga People's Front by a margin of 85,000 votes. PTI CORR SBN SBN