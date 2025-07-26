BJP govt working for welfare of indigenous people: Tripura CM

Agartala, Jul 26 (PTI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said the BJP-led government is working relentlessly to ensure the welfare of indigenous communities in the state.

According to the 2021 Census, 31.76 per cent of the northeastern state's population comprises members of 19 tribal communities.

Speaking at a programme, Saha said the World Bank has sanctioned a Rs 1,600-crore project for the development of indigenous people.

"The World Bank has sanctioned the project in a short time due to the support of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Implementation of the project is already underway in the northeastern region," he added.

Saha said the state government has sanctioned a budgetary outlay of Rs 860 crore to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) for 2025-26 FY.

"In addition, Rs 179.82 crore will be provided to the tribal council to ensure all-round development in tribal areas. Besides, the state spends Rs 6,000 crore under the tribal sub-plan, as the tribal council forms an integral part of the state," he added.

Asserting that the state has taken initiatives to preserve and promote tribal culture and tradition, the CM said seven eminent tribal personalities of the state have received Padma Shri award since 2019, which had never happened in the state.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is serious about the welfare of the tribal people across the country. It was PM Modi who gave due recognition and respect to Birsa Munda by introducing Janatiya Gaurav Diwas. A programme titled Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan has been launched for the benefit of the tribal community", he said. PTI PS MNB