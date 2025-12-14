BJP govt working to take away voting right of Dalits, Adivasis, minorties: Telangana CM

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday alleged that the BJP is working to take away the voting right of Dalits, Adivasis and minorties, and once that is done, it will move to strike off their names from the list of Aadhaar card and ration card holders and would take away their property.

The Congress leader called for strengthening the hands of Rahul Gandhi, asserting that he is taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to fight for the rights of marginalised communities.

Addressing the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' rally at the Ramlila grounds in the national capital, Reddy claimed that the RSS did not want to give voting right to Dalits, Adivasis and minorities, but Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar wanted the poor to have voting right.

"The government of Narendra Modi formed on ideology of Golwalkar, wants to impose that ideology. That is why they wanted 400 seats but were stopped on 240 and that is why reservation and the Constitution was saved," Reddy said.

"Rahul ji and (Congress chef Mallikarjun) Kharge ji are fighting against RSS' Govalkar's thought to take on Modi-Shah," he said.

"If once people's (Dalits, Adivasis and minorities) names are struck off from the voters list, they (BJP) will then take it off from the list of Aadhaar card and ration card holders and then take away their properties. Adivasis will lose everything. Rahul Gandhi is fighting as a soldier, and we have to strengthen him," Reddy said. PTI ASK ASK AMJ AMJ