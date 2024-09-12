BJP govt's countdown has started in Haryana, their departure is certain: Hooda

Kurukshetra, Sep 12 (PTI) Haryana's former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said that the countdown of BJP government has started in the state, and the departure of the "corrupt" and "non-performing" government from the state is certain.

The Congress leader alleged the government that looted the public through false promises and scams for 10 years, will now have to give an account.

"BJP will have to tell what happened to the promise of doubling the income of farmers by 2022. Why did the cost of crops increase manifold by increasing the rates of diesel, fertilizers and seeds in 10 years? Why were the 13-month-long farmer movement and 750 martyrdoms of farmers ignored," he questioned.

Hooda was in this district on Thursday to accompany his party candidates Ashok Arora (Thanesar), Mewa Singh (Ladwa), and Ramkaran Kala (Shahbad) who filed their nomination papers on the last day of filing of papers for the October 5 assembly polls.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, Hooda appealed for votes for the Congress candidates.

"Now Congress government is going to be formed. Congress is going to get a chance to thank the public through its work. Congress will thank the public through its development works and welfare schemes," he said.

"Congress candidates from Ladwa, Thanesar and Shahabad will register a big victory and the area will have a big share in the government," he stated.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is contesting from Ladwa.

"But this time we have to work with enthusiasm as well as prudence. BJP has conspired and fielded many vote-cutter parties and candidates in the elections. Tickets have been distributed at the behest of the BJP to cut into Congress' votes," he said.

"..you have to be careful and get every vote cast for the Congress candidate and form the government with a huge majority, because Congress is a party working in the interest of the people," he stated.

Hooda said when Congress was in power in the state it had increased the rate of sugarcane by almost 3 times, from Rs 117 to Rs 310 per quintal, "but BJP shows that it has done a favour to the farmers even by increasing the price by a few rupees".

Every time farmers have to take to the streets to get MSP for their crops. Not only farmers, but every section including employees, traders, workers, youth, women and other sections have suffered under the BJP regime, he alleged.