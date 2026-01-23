BJP govt's 'double engine' will not run in TN, says CM

Chennai, Jan 23 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the "double engine" remark and said it won't run in Tamil Nadu.

Taking strong exception to the comments by the Prime Minister at a political rally of the NDA in suburban Maduranthakam today, Stalin asked Modi to ponder how states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and West Bengal, where the "double engine" has not entered, were registering growth.

While launching the poll campaign for the NDA ahead of the Assembly election, the Prime Minister said, "we have to free TN from the clutches of the DMK" and batted for a "double engine" government in the state that walks "shoulder to shoulder" with the Centre for Tamil Nadu's growth and progress.

"The double engine that the PM talks about will not run in Tamil Nadu... Tamil Nadu has achieved historical growth by overcoming all the obstacles created by the BJP government at the Centre," Stalin said in a post on the social media platform 'X.' "Think about it for a moment… more than the double engine states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar that you talk about, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and West Bengal, where the double engine has not entered, are registering growth," Stalin said.

Even if the Prime Minister hid the "betrayals" committed by the BJP against Tamils and Tamil Nadu, the people of the state will never forget them. "Tamil Nadu will not bow to Delhi's arrogance," Stalin said in the post.