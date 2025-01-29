BJP govt's first year gave Delhi new direction, remaining tenure to transform city: CM

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The first year of the BJP government in Delhi was aimed at giving a new direction to the national capital and the coming years will transform the city, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday.

Addressing a BJP outreach programme in North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, she said the party's government was formed through the collective efforts of its workers.

The BJP, which came to power in Delhi in February 2025 after a hiatus of 27 years, is holding 'Pravas' programmes of the CM in all the seven Lok Sabha constituencies to highlight the achievements of its government.

Gupta was accompanied by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and local MP Manoj Tiwari.

The chief minister asserted that her government was committed to solve the smallest of issues faced by the people of Delhi.

The BJP government was formed through collective effort, she said, citing BJP workers' protests against the "wrongdoings" of the previous governments in Delhi over the last two decades.

Gupta said the position of the chief minister is not a privilege but a responsibility and the BJP is focused only on responsibilities.

Presenting the one-year report card of her government, she said that long-pending issues related to roads, sewer lines, schools and electric buses have been addressed, she said.

The first year of the BJP government was about changing the direction of Delhi, and the next four years will be about transforming it, she added.

The BJP government provided 4,000 electric buses in one year, the highest in the country, and the Trans Yamuna Development Board was reconstituted and allocated Rs 700 crore for development works in the area, Gupta said.

Solutions to Delhi's problems will be visible in the coming years, she asserted, citing the ongoing work on sewerage treatment plants for Yamuna cleaning and opening of Atal Canteens for providing meals to the needy at nominal prices.

North East Delhi MP Tiwari said, "There is a government in Delhi that is committed to resolving even the smallest problems of the people and in the coming times, you will all say that the city is transforming." He said the Ayushman Bharat Yojana has been implemented in Delhi and under the scheme, people can avail free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh.

Tiwari said Wazirabad metro station has been renamed Jagatpur Wazirabad and congratulated the government for honouring the sentiments of the locals.

He said the work for widening Kanwar and Sonia Vihar roads is underway and thanked the government on behalf of the people of his constituency.

Delhi BJP president Sachdeva said Monday's programme was not a public rally but an interaction with party workers whose discipline and hard work helped the party form the government.

He said the BJP government is working among the people and understands that improving Delhi is its duty. PTI VIT DIV DIV