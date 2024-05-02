BJP govts in 10 to 15 states will collapse once INDIA bloc is voted to power at Centre: Khera

Panaji, May 2 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday claimed that the BJP-led governments in 10 to 15 states will collapse once the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre after the current Lok Sabha elections.

Talking to reporters here, he said the INDIA bloc would amend the 10th Schedule of the Constitution to ban defections and to disqualify those who switch parties.

"The BJP-led government in at least 10 to 15 states will collapse once the INDIA bloc is voted to power at the Centre. We will amend the 10th Schedule of the Constitution banning defections. Whoever defects from one party to another, would be disqualified," the Congress leader said.

All these governments will collapse by July once the results are out on June 4, he claimed.

"The BJP has made a mockery of democracy across the country by indulging in defections. When (senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister) Amit Shah arrives in Goa to address an election rally, the media should ask him questions on the 10th Schedule of the Constitution," he said.

Referring to the case of Prajwal Revanna, BJP MP from Karnataka who is facing allegations of sexually abusing women, Khera termed it as the "world's biggest case of sexual exploitation".

Everyone, including Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, should condemn the incident, he said.

"It is the responsibility of the central government to get Prajwal back to India by cancelling his passport," Khera said.

Prajwal was a BJP candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka, where polling was held on April 26. PTI RPS MVG NP