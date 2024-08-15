BJP govt's populist decisions pushed Himachal into financial crisis, says CM Sukhu

Shimla, Aug 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday blamed Himachal Pradesh's previous BJP dispensation for the ongoing financial crisis and said that regime's populist decisions put a burden of thousands of crores on the state exchequer.

Addressing an Independence Day event at Dehra in Kangra district, Sukhu blamed the previous BJP administration of providing free water and electricity, which added an annual burden of Rs 1,080 crore on the state exchequer.

He also claimed that his government was taking "bold steps" to bring the state's economy back on track.

The 15th Finance Commission curtailed revenue deficit grants to the state but the BJP government did not raise the issue, Sukhu alleged and said his government had pleaded Himachal Pradesh's case with the 16th Finance Commission.

The state government's recent steps have generated an additional Rs 2,200 crore in revenue, Sukhu claimed as he reaffirmed his commitment to making the state financially self-reliant despite ongoing natural disasters.

"The (state) government has restored the Old Pension Scheme but the Union government is not refunding Rs 9,200 crore contributed by employees under the National Pension Scheme," he claimed.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri echoed Sukhu and told reporters at the historic Ridge Ground that the Centre curtailed the state's borrowing limit, capped foreign funding, reduced revenue deficit grants while also not paying GST compensation.

The state has been hit by a disaster for the second consecutive monsoon. Last year, more than 500 people died during the season while the toll this year has already touched 200, he said.

"The Centre did not give us any help last year. We want the prime minister and Cabinet ministers to visit Himachal Pradesh and see the wounds of the state and approve the Rs 2,200 crore-Beas channelisation project and grant a special financial package to the state," he added.

The Beas had wreaked havoc in Kullu and Mandi districts during last year's monsoon.

Sukhu, meanwhile, announced the establishment of offices of superintending engineers for the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board and the Jal Shakti department and a block medical officer in Dehra.

Ownership claims for Pong Dam "oustees" will also be resolved under the Forest Rights Act, he said.

There are plans to transform 10 gram panchayats into green panchayats by establishing solar power projects with a capacity of up to 500 kW each.

"A monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 for children up to the age of 18 from single-woman households, destitute women, widows and disabled parents. The government will also bear the educational expenses of these children in IITs, IIMs, medical colleges and PhD programmes until they turn 27," the chief minister said.

Sukhu also promised to clear all pension arrears of those over 75 years old within this fiscal.

He announced the closure of government schools with zero enrollments and the merger of schools with fewer than five students.

His deputy Agnihotri later demanded a Himachal regiment in the India Army.

"Eighteen jawans from the state sacrificed their lives for the nation while guarding the borders or for internal security since January 1 this year,"Agnihotri said.

Independence Day was marked with great enthusiasm, with events held at the state, district and subdivision levels.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla hoisted the Tricolour at the Raj Bhavan.

"On Independence Day, we pay tribute to all the patriots who sacrificed their lives for independence. We also pay tribute to those bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice after freedom to maintain the unity and integrity of the country and to protect its borders," said Shukla. PTI BPL SHB SZM