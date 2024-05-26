BJP govt's tenure for few days more: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

Baduria (WB), May 26 (PTI) Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said the Narendra Modi government's tenure is nearing its end, boldly predicting a shift in power dynamics on June 4, when the results of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections will be declared.

Addressing a rally under Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency, within which Sandeshkhali is situated, Banerjee claimed that the BJP-led NDA will be voted out of power in the elections.

"The BJP government's tenure is for a few days more, change will be ushered in on June 4," Banerjee said.

Claiming that the BJP-led NDA government has "deprived and tormented" the people of the country during its rule, he said this election is to give a befitting reply to the saffron party.

Banerjee emphasised that amidst the looming threat of severe cyclone Remal, TMC workers stand ready to assist those in distress, ensuring their safety and well-being. They are prepared to transport affected people to relief camps and extend necessary aid during these challenging times, he added.

"We have meticulously organised arrangements in South 24 Parganas, aiming to aid people across all age groups," Banerjee said, vying to secure the Diamond Harbour seat for a third consecutive term.

Banerjee slammed the Narendra Modi administration for its failure to curb escalating prices of essential commodities, ranging from food to petroleum products.

Additionally, he alleged that West Bengal has been deprived of central funds earmarked for schemes like Awas Yojana and the 100-day job guarantee.

Banerjee alleged that false allegations of rape were levelled by BJP leaders against TMC leaders in Sandeshkhali.

"The election on June 1 in Basirhat is for replying to the false allegations that attempted to bring down the respect of women of Bengal," Banerjee said.

Moreover, he accused the BJP of attempting to strip away the financial benefits provided under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.

Asserting the resilience of the TMC government, Banerjee reassured that as long as they remain in power, the scheme will persist. PTI AMR MNB