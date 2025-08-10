BJP growing in Telangana, claims party's state chief Ramchander Rao

Hyderabad, Aug 10 (PTI) Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday asserted that the saffron party is emerging as a powerful alternative in the state. He urged intellectuals, lawyers, farmers, women, youth and students to join the BJP and help it come to power in Telangana.

Speaking at a function, where former MLA Guvvala Balraju joined BJP, Rao said Balraju was drawn to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effective governance and national development efforts, a party release said.

He expressed confidence that Balraju, a two-time MLA from Achampet in Nagarkurnool district, would help strengthen the BJP throughout Telangana.

He claimed that the BJP’s vote share in Telangana has grown significantly, from 13.9 per cent in 2023 assembly elections to over 36 per cent in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where they won eight MP seats.

Rao appealed to the people to give a chance to the BJP to give good governance and all-round development.

He also criticised Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his frequent trips to Delhi, asking him to focus on solving problems like traffic woes Hyderabad faces after even light rain, the release added. PTI VVK VVK ROH