BJP had no hand in TDP chief Chandrababu’s arrest: AP unit chief Purandeswari

Vijayawada, Oct 14 (PTI) The BJP played no role in the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam case, Andhra Pradesh unit president D Purandeswari said on Saturday.

She said that the allegation is being "unnecessarily circulated in media circles", and asked if Union Home Minister Amit Shah would meet TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh if her party was involved.

“Our stand is very clear, BJP has no hand in Naidu’s arrest. When some whistleblower complained, the CID enquired and arrested (Naidu),” said Purandeswari on the sidelines of a press conference she addressed about liquor issues in the state.

According to Purandeswari, during Lokesh’s meeting with Shah, the Home Minister enquired about Naidu's health and also took the case details such as sections under which he was charged.

Recently, the BJP chiefs of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Purandeswari and Kishan Reddy respectively, accompanied Lokesh at Shah’s late night meeting in Delhi.

Purandeswari said that the BJP had flagged the "procedural lapses" in the arrest of Naidu. She alleged that his name was not mentioned in the FIR and that no notice was served to him nor was an opportunity given to explain his position. The BJP had "objected" to all of it, she said.

“BJP has clearly said that it is against the procedural lapses. The case is now in court. The court will decide if there was corruption or not. This matter is sub judice. What locus standi do we have in this?” PTI STH ANE