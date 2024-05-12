BJP had plans to topple AAP governments in Delhi, Punjab: Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Sunday that the BJP's plan was to topple the AAP governments in the national capital and Punjab after his arrest in a money-laundering case, but it did not work out and the party became stronger in his absence.

Advertisment

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) became more united "after my arrest", Kejriwal said while addressing the party MLAs following a meeting at the chief minister's residence here.

This was Kejriwal's first meeting with the party MLAs after being released on interim bail on Friday. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money-laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

The MLAs informed Kejriwal about the developments in the last month and a half.

Advertisment

The chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal, AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak, MP Sanjay Singh, ministers Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, Kailash Gahlot, its Lok Sabha poll candidates in Delhi and all the MLAs were present.

Addressing his party colleagues, Kejriwal said the Supreme Court granting interim bail to him till June 1 "was no less than a miracle".

"Due to the incidents that have happened in the last month and a half, I feel that god is trying to get us to do something. Whatever is happening, we are just instruments, god is doing everything," he said.

Advertisment

Kejriwal recalled that during his meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Bharadwaj and Atishi in Tihar Jail, he would inquire whether the entire system in Delhi is working or not.

In Kejriwal's absence, Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigned while accusing the AAP of "being anti-Dalit". His resignation as a minister is yet to be accepted. Anand meanwhile has joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha polls from the New Delhi constituency.

"My only worry was that if due to my incarceration, the work in Delhi stopped, the supply of medicines in hospitals, electricity, water got disrupted, then they (BJP) would get a chance to blame it on us and in the middle of the election, we will somehow lose the narrative. But all of you did a very good job," the chief minister said.

Advertisment

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) plan was to topple the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab.

"When those from the BJP used to meet me before my arrest, they used to tell me that they will get me arrested and after that, they will break our party and topple the government in Delhi.

"Then in Punjab, they will poach our MLAs by any means and take Bhagwant Mann with them. And I do not know what kind of stories they had woven and exactly the opposite happened," he said.

Advertisment

Kejriwal said after his arrest, the AAP "became more united instead of breaking apart".

"Neither could they topple our government, nor could they poach our MLAs, nor could they dent our Punjab government. Their entire plan failed," he said, adding that on the contrary, the political narrative in the country went against the BJP.

"You people deserve compliments for this. I came to know that these people tried to contact many of you, they tried to break you by luring and threatening you in various ways.... This is our party, which has been going strong for 12 years and no one is leaving it," he said.

Advertisment

Kejriwal claimed that the BJP tried everything but even the threat of the ED did not work.

He asked the AAP MLAs to keep the party safe after he goes back to jail.

"I think only the Aam Aadmi Party can give a future to this country. The people of the country have tried all other parties and today, this is the condition of the country.

"Our work is being discussed. In the future, only the Aam Aadmi Party will have to take charge of the country. Only the Aam Aadmi Party will give a future to the country and that is why they are scared. If you move forward so fast, you will have to face some trouble," Kejriwal said. PTI SLB/VIT RC