BJP hails PM Modi, armed forces following ceasefire announcement

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the bravery of the armed forces following the announcement of an understanding between India and Pakistan to stop all firings and military actions.

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said, "A heartfelt thank you to Prime Minister Modi and the brave Indian Armed Forces for their unwavering resolve and courage.

"At a time when the Pakistani military and its terror-aligned deep state hold near-total control over the population and national discourse, India has demonstrated unmatched strength and clarity of purpose." Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said every Indian is filled with pride, as he praised Modi for his resolute response to the Pahalgam terror attack and for bringing enemies "to their knees".

It is the win of India, Yadav said, lauding the prime minister for inflicting punishment on terrorists and their sponsors in a short span of time.

Malviya said despite the risks of engaging a dangerously nuclear-armed state, Indian forces have struck deep into the heart of Pakistan's deep state, dismantling terror infrastructure and sending a clear message to the sponsors of terrorism.

He said on X, "India stands proud today—because of your resolute leadership. Jai Hind!" The JD(U), a part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance, welcomed the ceasefire announcement.

JD(U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said India has taught Pakistan a lesson that it will never be able to forget.

Another major ally of the BJP, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called the ceasefire a positive outcome and noted it was considered at the request of Pakistan.

"The India-Pakistan ceasefire is a positive outcome. We express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives in the conflict," the TDP president said, while expressing support to the central government.

Terrorism remains the greatest threat facing the world today, he said.

The directors general of military operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Saturday evening.

The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after talks mediated by the US.

The DGMO of Pakistan called the DGMO of India at 3.35 pm earlier this afternoon, Misri said. PTI KR RT RT