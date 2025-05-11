BJP hails PM Modi, says India isolated Pakistan diplomatically

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday asserted that India has rewritten the rules of its engagement with Pakistan under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as it hit out at the Congress and alleged the Indira Gandhi-led government released more than 90,000 prisoners of war without securing any strategic advantage after the 1971 war.

The ruling party's remarks came after India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

The Congress demanded answers from the government on whether it has accepted third party mediation on Kashmir after the US made announcements on behalf of India and Pakistan, pressing for convening an immediate session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and the latest developments in cross-border firing.

In a post on X, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said Pakistan "pleaded for an understanding" after suffering "catastrophic losses", "In just 72 hours, under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has rewritten the rules of engagement with Pakistan," he added.

Bhandari said India called out Pakistan's "nuclear bluff" with strategic resolve, struck deep inside Pakistani military zones from Lahore to Rawalpindi and destroyed terror headquarters of Jaish and LeT in Munirke and Bahawalpur.

"Sent a clear message: no inch of Pakistani territory is beyond India's reach, crippled Pakistan economically by pausing the Indus Water Treaty," he said.

India isolated Pakistan diplomatically, exposing its terror ecosystem globally, he added.

"In an era where conventional wars -- from Russia-Ukraine to US-Taliban -- have failed to achieve strategic ends, India under Prime Minister Modi has adopted 'Chanakya Neeti' - smart, swift, and sovereign," the BJP spokesperson said.

"This is not strategic restraint. This is strategic dominance, and fight against Pakistani terror is not over," he added.

In another post on X, Bhandari alleged that the Indira Gandhi government had signed the Shimla Agreement under pressure from Moscow and Washington after the 1971 war with Pakistan and released more than 90,000 prisoners of war without securing a single strategic advantage.

"India released 99,000 prisoners of war without securing a single strategic advantage. No insistence on Pakistan vacating PoJK. No formalisation of the border. No reparations for the war or the refugee influx imposed on India," he charged.

Capitulation without securing India's interests is embedded in the Congress DNA, Bhandari alleged.

The BJP spokesperson also posted a purported video clip showing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw remarks on then prime minister Indira Gandhi and her decision to sign the Simla Agreement.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya also took on the Congress, saying "2025 is not 1971".

"In 1971, the local population 'what is now Bangladesh' was actively resisting Pakistan, and India had strong support from the ground. That is not the case in 2025," he wrote in a post on X.

The Pakistani military now exerts an "even tighter grip" over its population and controls the national narrative with "near-total authority", he said.

"Despite these difficult conditions, India has successfully targeted terror camps and disrupted the lives of those who sponsor terrorism," Malviya said.

"Unlike in 1971, Pakistan today possesses nuclear weapons. Yet, India remains perhaps the only country to have struck deep and repeatedly within the territory of a nuclear-armed state," he added.