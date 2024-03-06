BJP hails PM Modi's 'vision' for Kolkata underwater metro rail project

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) After Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s first underwater metro rail project in Kolkata, the BJP on Wednesday hailed it as a result of his “vision”, saying India has become a country with the third biggest metro rail network in the world under his leadership and would surpass the US in the next few years.

Advertisment

With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, BJP national spokesperson Pratyush Kanth in a press conference at the party headquarters highlighted the overall achievements of the Modi government in the railways sector, drawing a comparison with the 10 years of the erstwhile Congress-led UPA rule.

“This underwater metro project, inaugurated by the prime minister in Kolkata today, is indeed an unprecedented work and an engineering marvel… It was a highly skilled work which has been completed in such a short span of time. It is the result of the prime minister’s vision,” Kanth told reporters.

The Kolkata Metro aims to start commercial operation of this underground metro rail in June-July, he added.

Advertisment

The BJP leader said India has become a country with the third biggest metro rail network in the world today under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and it would leave the US behind in the sector in the next few years, he said.

During his visit to West Bengal on Wednesday, the prime minister inaugurated Kolkata Metro's Esplanade-Howrah Maidan section, which passes below the mighty Hooghly river through the country's first underwater transportation tunnel. He also launched several other metro rail projects to be implemented in West Bengal and other states.

“Metro services in India were available in just five cities before 2014. Today, metro services are available in 16 cities under the Narendra Modi government. Till 2025, it will be available in 27 cities during the third of the Narendra Modi government,” he said.

Advertisment

“In the 10 years of the Modi government, more than 700 kilometers of railway line has been built, which is a big achievement,” he said.

Since Prime Minister Modi came at helm in 2014, be it railways, highways or aviation sector, we have become the best in engineering and technology. After America, the biggest road network is in India today. In the railways network, we are at fourth position in the world,” he said.

Such kind of development cannot happen without hard work, an appropriate policy and focus, the BJP leader said, hailing the prime minister’s leadership. PTI PK PK KSS KSS