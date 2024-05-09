BJP handed INDIA bloc victory 'on platter' by jailing Kejriwal: Gopal Rai

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai on Thursday alleged that by putting Arvind Kejriwal in jail in a "fake case," BJP has ensured its defeat in the national capital.

The party on Thursday held a Sankalp Sabha under the "Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se" campaign in Malviya Nagar Assembly of the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Rai said the results of the elections will come on June 4 and on that day, good days will return for the people of the country and Modi will be thrown out of power.

The BJP won previous two Lok Sabha elections because the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party contested separately, which divided votes, he said.

"This time, the first guarantee of Somnath Bharti's victory is his work, and the second guarantee is contesting elections on behalf of the INDIA bloc. This time not a single vote will be divided," he said.

Rai said the third guarantee of victory of the alliance was given by the BJP on a platter when it put Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail.

"They have put him in jail, they do not allow him to meet his wife and children ...The country will not tolerate what the dictatorial BJP government is trying to do. This election is not about making a Prime Minister, Minister and MP, but an election to save the Constitution and democracy of this country," he said.

The party also hosted a 'Jansamwaad,' or public hearing, with members of Residents' Welfare Associations from East Delhi's IP Extension area.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Ram Niwas Goyal, and MP candidate Kuldeep Kumar presented the AAP's 10-year report card to the RWAs and urged their members to vote for "Kaam Ki Rajneeti" in the Lok Sabha polls.

Oberoi said the AAP remains committed to strengthening RWAs in Delhi and elevating people's standards of living. It has revolutionised education, healthcare, power supply, and urban infrastructure for all, she said.

"BJP has pushed East Delhi into a perpetual state of neglect. Lok Sabha polls are a chance to drive progress across all levels of govt under Arvind Kejriwal's vision," she said.

Earlier in the day, Kuldeep Kumar participated in a bike rally in Laxmi Nagar and appealed to people to respond to "jail with votes." Delhi goes to polls in the sixth phase of election on May 25. PTI SLB VN VN