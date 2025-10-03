BJP harming OBC quota, claims Prakash Ambedkar

Akola, Oct 3 (PTI) The BJP is harming OBC reservations, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar said on Friday.

He was speaking at the Dhamma Mela organized on the occasion of Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Day here.

Amid clamour from various groups for quota, Ambedkar said Other Backward Classes must be careful.

While a section of the Maratha community is seeking Kunbi certificates to get quota under OBC category, Dhangars have been demanding Scheduled Tribe status.

The Dhangar community, traditionally shepherds, makes up nearly nine per cent of Maharashtra's population. They get 3.5 per cent reservation under the Nomadic Tribes (NT-C) category within the OBC quota, but have been demanding inclusion in the ST list for decades.

Ambedkar also slammed the BJP-led government in the state for not helping flood-affected farmers. PTI COR BNM