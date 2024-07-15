BJP harping on about Emergency era for political reasons: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Chennai, Jul 15 (PTI) Slamming the BJP for its refrain about the Emergency era of 1975 to 1977, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday asked if the saffron party-led regime at the Centre is ready to bring the subject of education into the state list, as it was brought under the concurrent list of the Constitution during that period.

Stalin alleged that the BJP-led union government has been harping on about the Emergency period in Parliament. "The question we are asking them is whether the union government is ready to immediately shift (the subject of) education to the state list (of the Constitution), which was brought under the concurrent list during the Emergency. Will they do this constructive task?," he asked.

Stalin was in Tiruvallur to launch the expansion of the breakfast scheme for government primary school children to state-aided private schools in rural regions of Tamil Nadu. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, "As far as we are concerned, NEET and the New Education Policy (NEP) are unnecessary and we are opposing these." He said that on the one hand, the struggle is being taken forward on both political and legal fronts, and on the other, schemes are being formulated for the welfare of students at school, college and higher education levels.

Stalin said that the stand of his government was that nothing, be it hunger, NEET or Centre's NEP, should be an obstacle for Tamil Nadu's students to pursue education. "Whatever may be the barriers, breaking barriers is our first task...we will break the barriers; let students focus their attention on education." When Tamil Nadu first opposed NEET, some persons posed counter-questions, he said. "Today, after seeing the NEET-related irregularities, the Supreme Court is asking a question, the student community is raising the banner of revolt and several chief ministers and national leaders have voiced their opposition to NEET and say that the test is not needed," he said.

The entire country is opposing NEET by choosing the path of Tamil Nadu, he added.

The CM appealed to students to focus on studies, as education alone is an "asset" that can never be stolen by anybody. "Tamil Nadu students must get that asset."