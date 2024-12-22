BJP has always insulted Dalits: Cong leader Ajoy Kumar

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Dec 22 (PTI) Amid ongoing protests over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar, senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar on Sunday alleged that the BJP, which adheres to the principles of Manusmriti, has always insulted Dalits.

The AICC executive committee member, in a statement issued here, said that the "true character of the BJP, which practices Manusmriti, was exposed" with Shah's comments in Rajya Sabha.

"BJP leaders' mindset has always been anti-Dalit, which often gets reflected in their statements intentionally or unintentionally," Kumar alleged.

Shah's remark on Ambedkar was not only an insult to him but also to crores of Dalits of the country who consider him God, Kumar, the AICC in-charge of Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said.

The Congress leader claimed that the BJP was against caste-based census because of its anti-Dalit approach.

"This was not the first time when the BJP's anti-Dalit character came to the fore... there are many past instances," Kumar, who lost to BJP's Purnima Das Sahu in Jamshedpur East seat in the recent Jharkhand assembly elections, said.

"It was Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru's Congress which has always given respect to Dalits," Kumar claimed.

He demanded that Shah apologise publicly to the nation.

During a debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Shah had said, "Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar Bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have attained heaven for seven lifetimes)." On Wednesday, Shah held a press conference in which he accused the Congress of twisting facts and distorting his comments in the Rajya Sabha.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed constant protests from treasury benches and opposition members over the alleged insult of Ambedkar until both the houses were adjourned sine die on Friday. PTI BS ACD