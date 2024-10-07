BJP has become ‘PIL master gang’, puts hurdles in every govt scheme: JMM leader Kalpana Soren

Gumla (Jharkhand), Oct 7 (PTI) Terming the BJP as the "PIL master gang," JMM MLA Kalpana Soren on Monday criticised the main opposition party for obstructing government schemes aimed at benefiting the people of Jharkhand and asserted that the saffron party would receive a strong backlash in the upcoming elections for their actions.

Addressing a rally in Gumla district as part of the 'Maiyan Samman Yatra,' Soren condemned the BJP for allegedly filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana (JMMSY).

"They filed a PIL against the Maiyan Samman Yojana. Whenever a domicile policy is introduced, they do the same. They have become a PIL master gang that puts hurdles in every initiative led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren for the people of Jharkhand," she said.

Soren also advocated for a separate Sarna religious code, accusing the BJP of ignoring the demands of the tribal communities.

"The identity of the tribals lies in their culture and Sarna religious code. We passed a resolution for this code in Jharkhand Assembly, but the BJP is unwilling to protect our culture and provide a separate Sarna code," she alleged.

She emphasised that only Hemant Soren can safeguard Jharkhand's and tribal identities.

"Upon taking office, he wrote to the central government to include the Kudukh, Oraon, Ho, and Mundari languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. However, they refused. We will continue our fight until we secure our rights," she asserted. PTI SAN SAN MNB