BJP has captured institutions, ruined economy: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Aug 23 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday termed the BJP as a gang of looters, which has "captured institutions and resources" and ruined the economy.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister reiterated his claim of "vote theft" by the BJP in elections, as he criticised the BJP government for unemployment, inflation, and the "failed" foreign policy of the country.

According to a party statement, around 65 "PDA (backward, Dalit, minority)" community leaders from different districts of the state met Yadav on Saturday at the SP headquarters in Lucknow.

All of them unanimously announced their unconditional support to the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming 2027 assembly elections, the SP said.

"The BJP is a gang of looters. It has captured institutions and resources. There is no limit to BJP's lies. It is the biggest liar party. Doing injustice and oppressing people is their agenda," Yadav was quoted as saying in the statement.

"No one is getting justice under the government. BJP is snatching people's rights. Votes have been stolen. They have hurt the electoral process," the party president said.

The 2027 UP Assembly polls, he said, was very important since it would be again be an election to "get freedom". "It is an election to save the Constitution and protect our rights," he said.

Yadav said every section will be part of the Samajwadi Party's government. "Everyone will get justice and respect. Development projects that have been stopped in the state will be resumed, he said.

The SP chief said the BJP government at the Centre and state has "ruined" the economy, with inflation, unemployment, and corruption at their peak.

The BJP government used to make tall claims about its improved status in the world but when the need arose, no country stood with India, the former CM claimed. "The foreign policy has failed." "During Operation Sindoor, our Army fought valiantly. The Army could have taken PoK, but the central government made a mistake," he said.

Terming China as a "threat" to the country's border, the SP chief said that "due to the central government's wrong policies", China has "intruded" into our territory.

China, he added, has captured India's market, is selling its goods in India, but is not providing raw materials to make fertilisers.

"There is a fertiliser crisis in the state. Farmers are standing in lines for fertilisers. They are forced to hold protests," he said, adding that farmers are getting "police lathis instead of fertilisers".

"If fertilisers are not available, the yield of crops will be adversely affected. The government did not make preparations in advance. If fertilisers are not available from China, then the government should buy them from other countries, even if they are expensive," he said.

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is closing schools but increasing the number of liquor shops, he said.

"There are more liquor shops in Uttar Pradesh alone than in New York, USA. The BJP government is ruining the future of the youths. It is eliminating jobs. It is promoting outsourcing and privatisation," Yadav added.