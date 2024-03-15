BJP has committed 'loot' through electoral bonds: Rajasthan Cong chief

Jaipur, Mar 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday targeted the BJP government at the Centre, saying it is unable to provide relief to people from inflation and has committed "loot" through electoral bonds.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee to make petrol and diesel prices similar to neighbouring Haryana -- where the BJP is in power -- has failed. It was a guarantee to deceive people, Dotasra said.

"Chori aur seena jori. This idiom fits the Modi government," Dotasra told a press conference .

"There is no political party that doesn't take donations but a ruling party that takes funds for giving work, for affecting an investigation or for hiding a crime, then no one can be more dishonest in the country," he said.

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP worked in the form of an "organised gang" and has looted the country's resources. People will not forgive it, he said.

"The way they have acted as an organised gang, they have looted the country's resources, gave and managed tenders, conducted raids, and money has been taken to suppress cases. The kind of crime they have committed, the people of the country will not forgive them," he said.

On the Centre's and BJP-led Rajasthan government's decisions to reduce fuel prices, Dotasra said that even after reducing prices in the state, the price of petrol is Rs 10 cheaper in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat as compared to Rajasthan.

"This reduction is like a drop in the ocean. It is cheating with the people of Rajasthan. The BJP has become successful in getting power by lying but it has failed to provide relief to the people," he said.

The Rajasthan government on Thursday had announced a two per cent reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma had said that due to the two percent reduction in VAT on petroleum products and steps taken by oil marketing companies, the price of petrol in the state will reduce from Rs 1.40 to Rs 5.30 whereas the price of diesel will be reduced by Rs 1.34 to Rs 4.85. PTI AG ANB ANB