BJP has exploited people, given 'jumlas' for last 10 years: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Mar 7 (PTI) Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot on Thursday targeted the BJP-led central government, saying it has exploited people and given 'jumlas' for the last 10 years.

Everyone should support Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he has been raising important issues during his ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Pilot said while addressing a public meeting organised as part of the yatra in Rajasthan's Banswara district.

The Congress' yatra entered Rajasthan from Gujarat this morning and again entered Gujarat in the evening.

On its entry into Gujarat, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra handed over the national flag to his Gujarat counterpart Shaktisinh Gohil.

"The government has exploited people, spread false propaganda and given 'jumlas' for the last 10 years. But the Congress will do what it says," Pilot said.

He said that everyone needs to support Rahul Gandhi as he has been raising important issues as part of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

Addressing the public meeting, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully said the Congress loves the poor while the BJP loves the rich.

"The Congress waives your loans and the BJP waives loans of industrialists," he said.

"Today, the poor of our country are alive because of the Constitution. But that Constitution is in danger today. It is the responsibility of all of you to save that Constitution," he told the gathering.

The 6,700-km 'Manipur to Mumbai' yatra will pass through seven districts of Gujarat over four days before entering Maharashtra. PTI AG DIV DIV