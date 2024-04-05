BJP has fielded Ranaut who once said she liked beef: Maharashtra Congress leader

Gadchiroli (Maha), Apr 5 (PTI) Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday alleged that Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is now a BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha elections, had once said that she ate beef.

Advertisment

Reacting to the remark, a spokesperson of the Maharashtra BJP said it reflected the Congress' "dirty culture".

Speaking at a rally here, Wadettiwar, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, claimed that Ranaut had written on Twitter (now X) that she liked and ate beef, and the BJP has now given her a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections.

He also claimed that the BJP was welcoming all corrupt leaders.

When asked for reaction, BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, "This reflects Congress' dirty culture. It cannot fight us on issues. This shows the party's defeatist mentality." PTI MR KRK