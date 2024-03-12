'BJP has given Ramadhan gift to Muslims by notifying CAA': Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Mar 12 (PTI) National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said notifying the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) days before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections shows the BJP is not confident about winning 400 seats in the ensuing polls.

Advertisment

"It was passed in 2019, but notifying the CAA (rules) just a few days before the bugle of elections is to be blown, perhaps it makes it clear what the aim is. They (BJP) were saying that after the (construction) of the Ram Temple, they cannot lose. But perhaps they feel that their position is weak and that is why they have to use these new weapons," he told reporters here.

Abdullah said it is evident that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to use religion in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"The Muslims have always been a target of the BJP, which is not something new for the party. Even in the CAA, the Muslims have been made a specific target. This is not new politics for the BJP, this has been their approach before as well," he said.

Advertisment

In a sarcastic remark, Abdullah termed the CAA notification as the "Ramadhan gift" for the Muslims and expressed regret over it.

"They have given a Ramadhan gift to the Muslims of the country by notifying the CAA. We regret it," he said.

Asked about the visit of the Election Commission of India, Abdullah said that his party delegation met the poll body and demanded that Parliament and assembly elections be held simultaneously.

"Let us see what they decide," he said. PTI SSB AS AS AS