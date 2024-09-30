BJP has lost credibility, INDIA to emerge stronger: Shatrughan Sinha

Patna, Sep 30 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha on Monday expressed hope that the INDIA bloc, of which his party is a part, would win the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

The actor-turned-politician, who had severed his three decades-long association with the BJP a few years back, also claimed that the saffron party had "lost its credibility" and was trying to "divert" public attention from real issues.

"The BJP has lost its credibility. Its leaders are aware of that even though they might not admit it. So they keep indulging in all sorts of rhetoric to divert public attention from real issues," Sinha told reporters.

The Asansol MP, who joined the TMC after a brief stint with the Congress, said, "I think the INDIA bloc, which has already made a mark, is going to emerge stronger in the days to come. Our allies seem poised to do well in assembly polls for J-K, Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand".

The Patna-born leader deplored the recent assault on Bihari job seekers in Siliguri but stressed that "adequate action" has been taken in the matter by the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal.

"I would also emphasise the fact that notwithstanding such aberrations, Bihari migrants live in West Bengal without any fear. Their numbers are next only to that of local Bengalis. Both communities live in a spirit of brotherhood. My own Lok Sabha constituency is a shining example of harmony," he said.

Sinha, who was here to attend a cultural function, frowned upon the controversy around the alleged use of animal fat in "laddoos" prepared as offering to be made at the Tirupati shrine in Andhra Pradesh.

"I do not want to cast any aspersions on anybody nor do I wish to give a clean chit to anybody. But we should wait for the investigation to be over and not get swayed by the cacophony of godi media and political leaders with vested interests", said Sinha.

He, however, agreed that it was a very sensitive matter.

"For the Hindu community, Tirupati and Vaishno Devi hold the same importance as the Vatican City does for Christians. I am not smelling a rat but I find it strange that samples have been sent for testing to Ahmedabad though there are excellent laboratories in Hyderabad which is far nearer".

Notably, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu, whose TDP is the largest ally of the BJP at the Centre, has squarely blamed the previous government in the state, headed by YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy, for the alleged adulteration.

While Hyderabad is the capital of Telangana, currently ruled by the Congress, Ahmedabad is the largest city of Gujarat, which is a BJP bastion. PTI NAC BDC