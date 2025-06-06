BJP has lost grip on state affairs with too many power centres: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Jun 5 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday said the BJP-led Rajasthan government had lost its grip on the administration with many power centres tugging at the reins.

"There is so much tension among them that it has lost its grip," he said.

He also said the state government is not ready to hold elections of panchayats and other local bodies.

Pilot alleged that the delimitation of municipal bodies was being done arbitrarily, to suit the ruling party.

The former Rajasthan chief minister also commented on Operation Sindoor, already contentious with allegations of third-party mediations.

"The declaration of ceasefire between India and Pakistan by the President of America was unexpected," he said.

US President Donald Trump had repeatedly made claims that he had a role to play in the truce between India and Pakistan.

"The fact that the central government has not denied his statement is like confirming the statement," Pilot said.

The politician also praised the army for its role in Operation Sindoor and paid tributes to those who died were killed the conflict. PTI AG VN VN