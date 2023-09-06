BJP has lost its political ground in J-K: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Sep 6 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Wednesday said the BJP has “lost” its political ground and relevance in Jammu and Kashmir due to its “anti-people policies”.

The BJP is non-existent in Kashmir and has forfeited its political space in the Jammu province as well, he said while addressing party functionaries at the NC headquarters here.

“BJP has lost its political ground and relevance across both provinces of Jammu and Kashmir due to its anti-people policies. They had promised a lot to the people of the Jammu province but delivered poorly on the ground,” Abdullah claimed.

The BJP “betrayed” the trust of the people in the region, leaving them feeling cheated. People are suffering due to dilapidated roads, huge power cuts, non-availability of potable drinking water and acute deficiency of teaching staff in the schools, he said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar said Jammu and Kashmir had survived numerous conspiracies and ploys to dilute its unique culture and history and that the NC will never allow the apologetic proxies of communal parties to divide people for their short-term electoral and political gains. PTI SSB SSB KVK KVK