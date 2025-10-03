BJP has 'no genuine concern' over Karur stampede, seeks 'political gain': TN CM

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu), Oct 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday accused the BJP and the government led by it at the Centre, of "showing no genuine concern" over the tragic stampede in Karur, and said the saffron party wanted to "capitalise" on the incident in view of next year's Assembly election.

He sought to know why a delegation of NDA MPs was sent to Karur so urgently to look into the cause of the stampede. Teams were not sent to inquire about the Manipur riots, Morbi bridge accident in Gujarat, and the Kumbha Mela stampede in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

"Of course, there's no interest or concern. It is a petty act of seeking political gain in view of the 2026 Assembly election," Stalin said at a government event here.

He alleged that the BJP, "which is used to riding on the back of others, is a parasite that survives on the blood of others." "It is using the Karur stampede to find out who it can bring under its control. Irrespective of the masks that are worn, how many slaves that are conscripted, or who is enlisted afresh, as I said earlier, Tamil Nadu is out of control for you," Stalin, who is president of the DMK, said.

He termed the BJP as a "washing machine" for those seeking to escape accountability for wrongdoings and hit out at the AIADMK for allegedly betraying the state's interest by forging electoral ties with the BJP.

When Tamil Nadu was struck by three major natural disasters, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman neither visited nor provided any funds to the state. "But she now immediately rushes to Karur," he said.

The September 27 stampede at a rally addressed by Vijay, who heads the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, left 41 dead.

Also, the Chief Minister alleged that RSS made an attempt on the life of former Chief Minister Kamaraj, and asserted that it was his duty to protect the people from such forces. "The mission will continue under the Dravidian model 2.0." He accused the Centre of "failing" to prevent the frequent attacks on the Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan coast guard.

Retrieving the Katchatheevu islet ceded to Lanka alone would ensure a lasting solution to the fishermen issue, he said, and recalled the state Assembly resolution in this regard.

The CM inaugurated development projects worth Rs 738 crore in the district, including Thangachimadam government higher secondary school building, and hostel for college students in Paramakudi. PTI JSP JSP ROH