BJP has no genuine concern over Karur stampede, wants to seek political advantage: TN CM

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu), Oct 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday accused the BJP and the government led by it at the Centre, of not having a genuine concern over the tragic stampede in Karur, and said the saffron party wanted to capitalise on the incident in view of next year's Assembly election.

He sought to know why a delegation of NDA MPs was sent to Karur so urgently to look into the cauase of the stampede. He said teams were not sent to inquire about the Manipur riots, Morbi bridge accident in Gujarat, and the Kumbha Mela stampede in Uttar Pradesh.

"Of course, there's no interest. It is a petty act of seeking political gain in view of the 2026 Assembly election," Stalin said at a government event here. PTI JSP JSP ADB