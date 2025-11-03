BJP has no qualms with dynastic politics within party, uses it to target others: J-K CM

Jammu, Nov 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday accused the BJP of double standards, saying the party has no objection to dynastic politics within its fold but invokes the term only to attack rivals.

He also said the legal and constitutional minds associated with the National Conference are examining the possibility of the party joining the proceedings in the Supreme Court case that deals with the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

Talking to reporters here, Abdullah said the party is fighting to win both the Budgam and Nagrota assembly seats in the by-elections scheduled on November 11.

A by-election was necessitated in Nagrota by the demise of BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana on October 31 last year, while the Budgam seat fell vacant after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah retained Ganderbal -- his family's bastion -- after winning the two assembly seats in last year's elections.

BJP has fielded Rana's daughter Devyani Rana from Nagrota and Aga Syed Mohsin from Budgam, while the National Conference has given its mandate to District Development Council Member Shamim Begum from Nagrota and former minister Agha Syed Mehbooba from Budgam.

"One was our own seat (Budgam) and the other was one we lost in the last election. We are hopeful that our performance will be better this time in Nagrota because the BJP has proved once again, which I am repeatedly saying, that it has no problem over dynastic rule. They like dynastic rule if its in their party but see it only when it comes to families against the BJP," he said.

Asked about his earlier remarks that National Conference is mulling to become a part in the Supreme Court case related to statehood restoration, he said the party are still thinking about it.

"We have to take into account both advantages and disadvantages before moving court. If we feel there is benefit in going to the court, we will go. Many of our people who are well-versed with law and Constitution are looking at it. Their opinion and advice will decide our next move," Abdullah said.

On Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti filing a petition in high court seeking return of Kashmiri prisoners held in jails outside the Union Territory, Abdullah said that since she has taken the step, everyone has to wait for the court order.

"Now you cannot discuss the issue in the Assembly because you have pushed (the issue) outside the ambit of discussion (by approaching the court). When they (PDP legislators) will try to raise the issue in the Assembly or bring a resolution on it, the Speaker will tell them that the issue is sub-judice. How long it will remain sub-judice, we do not know," the chief minister said, adding that Mehbooba has gone to the court thinking that she will get something from there, and hence, all have to wait.

Abdullah said they have not kept anything hidden as far as the issue of reservation is concerned. He asserted that his government intends to bring the reservation level in accordance with the Supreme Court ruling, which says that there should not be more than 50 per cent reservation.

"The cabinet sub-committee has completed its report. It will be forwarded to the lieutenant governor after the cabinet nod in the next meeting," he said.

Reservation has become a major issue in Jammu and Kashmir following the Central government's decision to add more communities to the reserved category and expand quotas in the Union Territory over the last five years.

There have been growing objections to the Centre's move to push the reservation quota to 70 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir, following last year's announcements introducing a separate 10 per cent reservation for Paharis and other tribes and enhancing the OBC (other backward classes) quota to eight per cent.

"The Opposition started talking about the reservation issue only when the National Conference included it in its election manifesto. Otherwise who was talking on the subject? My government was formed one year ago, but the reservation issue started before that," he said.

On the flood package, the chief minister said his government has submitted a memorandum to the Centre after assessing the damage.

"Compared to the 2014 floods when Kashmir suffered heavy damage, this time the loss is more in Jammu rather than the Valley. The memo has been sent and we are hopeful that a flood package will be granted to Jammu and Kashmir soon," he said. PTI TAS TAS RUK RUK