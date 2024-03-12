BJP has no right to remain in power, President's rule should be imposed in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Chandigarh, Mar 12 (PTI) Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday claimed the BJP-JJP have accepted defeat even before the elections by breaking the alliance and changing the chief minister.

"It is clear from this decision that a failed coalition government was running in the state which had completely disillusioned the people. Therefore, the government had to change and the chief minister just before the elections," Hooda said in a statement.

"The BJP by doing this is trying to divert attention from the failures of nine-and-a half years. The BJP has no moral right to remain in power in the state. Assembly elections should be conducted immediately by immediately imposing President's rule in the state," he added.

Hooda said the BJP-JJP alliance was not for any policy or public interest.

"Both of them had made this alliance to enjoy the fruits of power. Today both the parties have broken the alliance to deceive the public. The truth is that this alliance has been broken under the same agreement under which the BJP-JJP had got into the alliance. Both the parties are still the same internally. They will create the drama of fighting separately to divide the votes against this government in the elections," he added.

Hooda said that he had said this in public forums even before the 2019 assembly elections.

"During the election campaign, I had told people that both BJP and JJP are in collusion and are creating drama of opposing each other just to divide the Congress votes. Ultimately that is what happened and JJP sat in the lap of the government against which the people of Haryana had voted. After running a government that betrayed public trust for four-and-a-half years, the BJP-JJP will again separate and go among the public and try to mislead them," he said.

Hooda alleged that people of Haryana have now understood this game of collusion and said this strategy is not going to work again.

"This time in the elections, the public will take revenge of the betrayal by the BJP-JJP in 2019. The people still remember how the BJP-JJP government lathi-charged the farmers and lobbed tear gas shells on them. 750 farmers were martyred during the movement against (now repealed) farm laws," he said.

Hooda claimed that by changing the leadership, cabinet and allies, the BJP has accepted that a wave of change is sweeping in Haryana.

"Due to this fear, such steps had to be taken just before the elections. But is it too late. The public has made up its mind to form the Congress government in the coming elections," he stated. PTI SUN AS AS